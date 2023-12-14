George McGinnis, NBA Hall of Famer and Sixers great, dies at 73

Former 76ers great George McGinnis passed away early Thursday morning, succumbing to complications from a cardiac arrest suffered last week. He was 73.

The Hall of Famer played three of his combined ABA and NBA season with the Sixers, averaging 21.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The power forward played his first four professional seasons in the ABA with the Indianapolis Pacers, winning two ABA titles and being named to three All-Star teams. He also was the league’s co-MVP with Julius Erving during the 1974-75 season.

McGinnis then signed a free-agent deal with the Sixers in the NBA on July 10, 1975, where he played in the 1977 NBA Finals and was twice named an All-Star. He then joined the Denver Nuggets, where he made another All-Star team, before ending his career with the Pacers.