Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career is off to a great start, but ESPN ranking him as an all-time great seems a little too early for that level of praise.
Antetokounmpo was ranked 27th on ESPN’s top 74 players of all time list. The names he’s ahead of include: John Stockton, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, Isiah Thomas, and James Harden. While Thomas is the only player on that list with NBA Championships, each of these players (minus Nash) have been to the NBA Finals.
Never-mind that Antetokounmpo is only 25, but his playoff numbers pale in comparison to his regular season stats. The “Greek Freak” shot 57.8% in the 2018-19 regular season, but his field goal percentage dropped to 49.2% in the playoffs. He has more to prove on the biggest stage.
This isn’t a knock on Antetokounmpoo, it’s more about the disrespect of the historical figures that he’s above on the list, most notably Kevin McHale and Patrick Ewing.
I have little doubt that the Greek Freak could reach this status soon. He’s in line to become a two-time MVP this season, his Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the east, and most importantly, he has a big free agency approaching in 2021.
But right now is just too soon.
Earlier this week, there were reports saying that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady had a “deteriorating relationship” that played a role in Brady’s decision to leave.
Brady quickly shut down those rumors.
“Please stop this nonsense,” Brady said via his Instagram story. “Please be more responsible with reporting. 19 years together and brothers for life.”
Brady and McDaniels spent 16 seasons together in New England. McDaniels directly coach Brady as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator in 13 of those.
“I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady,” McDaniels said in March via NESN after Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships.”
Evander Holyfield is the only boxer to beat Mike Tyson twice. After the viral success of Tyson’s latest workout videos, Holyfield decided to join in on the fun.
Like Tyson, Holyfield ended his workout with the words, “I’m back.” At 57, his age is an even bigger question mark than Tyson’s, but “The Real Deal” Holyfield looks like he has a few more rounds in him.
Holyfield’s video doesn’t have the same intimidating factor as Tyson’s but that was never his style of boxing.
It’s been more than 20 years since Tyson and Holyfield traded blows in a ring. Holyfield has said that he is making a comeback for charity, and Tyson is doing the same. It’s almost as if a trilogy fight between the heavyweights is destined.
Let’s make it happen.