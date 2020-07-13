Glenn Robinson III received treatment Monday morning for discomfort in his upper back, but he was a full participant in the 76ers’ afternoon practice and even displayed an athletic dunk.
The Sixers are far from alarmed about his discomfort and don’t consider it a serious issue.
Robinson is in the midst of his second stint with the Sixers. The team acquired him and Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks shortly on Feb. 6.
On March 25, the Sixers claimed him off waivers two days after he was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played in 10 games with the Sixers, averaging 10.4 points. Robinson signed a free-agent deal with the Indiana Pacers after that season.
This time around, he was acquired to add a much-needed perimeter player. The swingman has played in 12 games with four starts, averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.