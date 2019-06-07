It will be intriguing to see how Williams and Paschall square up against one another in the workout, considering both could ultimately battle for the same draft spot. Williams, a 6-foot-7½, 240-pounder, was the SEC player of the year the past two seasons. He also was a first-team all-American this past season. The 20-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals this past season as a junior.