The 76ers’ predraft workout Saturday might be one of those “get your popcorn ready” moments.
Former Tennessee power forward Grant Williams and former Oregon forward Louis King will be the two headliners at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, the Inquirer has learned. We previously reported that former Villanova standouts Eric Paschall and Phil Booth also will participate.
Williams, Paschall and King could be late first-round picks or second-round selections in the NBA draft, scheduled for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sixers have the 24th pick and four second-rounders (Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54).
It will be intriguing to see how Williams and Paschall square up against one another in the workout, considering both could ultimately battle for the same draft spot. Williams, a 6-foot-7½, 240-pounder, was the SEC player of the year the past two seasons. He also was a first-team all-American this past season. The 20-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals this past season as a junior.
His stock dropped a little at last month’s NBA draft combine. But he could be a solid option for the Sixers if they elect to draft a post player at No. 24 or 33. He is a solid finisher around the basket, and His 6-11 wingspan makes up for his lack of height.
The Houston native, who grew up in Charlotte, is versatile enough to switch onto wing players. He also has a solid mid-range game and is a good free-throw shooter. However, he’s has to overcome a lack of athleticism.
Paschall is a 6-7¼, 254-pound post player with rising draft stock. The New York native is a solid outside shooter for someone his size.
King has ties to the Philadelphia area, having played AAU ball for Team Final. The 6-8, 195-pounder led Oregon in scoring (13.5 points) and rebounding (5.5) this past season as a freshman. He was an all-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection and was member of the conference’s all-freshman team. The North Jersey native was also named to Pac-12 all-tournament team.
His stock is sliding a bit. As a result, he could be an early- to mid-second-round selection for the Sixers.
King would fit in well with the Sixers, as he excels in the open floor in transition. However, he needs to further develop his three-point shot and post moves to take advantage of mismatches.