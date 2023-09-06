Report: Danny Green has agreed to a one-year deal to return to Sixers

Veteran NBA guard Danny Green has agreed to a one-year contract for a second stint with the 76ers, according to an ESPN report.

Green, 36, won titles in 2014 with the San Antonio, in 2019 with Toronto Raptors playing for current Sixers coach Nick Nurse, and in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was with the Sixers from 2020-22.

He is a career 40% three-pointer shooter in 15 seasons.

Green was injured in the Sixers’ playoff run in 2022 by his teammate, Joel Embiid. Green got the worst of a collision under the basket as both went for the ball. He was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral cruciate ligament (LCL). The Sixers went on to lose that playoff series to the Miami Heat.

Green and the draft rights to David Roddy were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton before the 2022 draft. Green was subsequently traded to the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.