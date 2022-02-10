Andre Drummond stood with Joel Embiid at halfcourt of the 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, launching heaves at the basket and playfully talking trash whenever one of their shots fell through the net.

It was a way to lighten the mood on what began as a strange day for the Sixers and then turned frantic less than an hour after the post-workout fun. It also wound up being Drummond’s final afternoon with the team, as the reserve big man was included in the blockbuster trade that also sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap, which was confirmed by league sources to The Inquirer.

In Harden, the Sixers added one of this generation’s most dangerous scorers to pair with an MVP contender in Embiid. They finally ended the Simmons saga that had lingered for months. They pulled the deal off without giving up young standouts Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. But they did say goodbye to two key complementary players that had helped lift the Sixers to a 32-22 record entering Friday’s home game against Oklahoma City.

Here is what the Sixers lost in the trade:

Complementary outside shooting

Curry’s smooth stroke was an effective offensive weapon for the Sixers. Curry, who is coach Doc Rivers’ son-in-law, was averaging a career-high 15 points per game on 48.5% shooting and 40% from three-point range before the trade. He had also become a quality pick-and-roll partner with Embiid.

But Curry’s numbers had dipped in recent weeks. Since Jan. 14, he was shooting just 35.6% from the floor while averaging 10.4 points per game. He has been hampered by ankle soreness and back spasms, which forced him to miss a stretch of five out of seven games from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2. Rivers said after Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix that, in hindsight, Curry probably should have rested the second half of a game he went 1-of-9 from the floor.

Harden’s dangerous shooting certainly helps make up for Curry’s departure. Maxey is also in the midst of an outside shooting surge, connecting on 45.5% of his three-point shots in his last 16 games.

Rebounding and size

The Sixers were already the worst rebounding team in the NBA. Losing Drummond makes them worse, barring the addition of another big man via the buyout market.

Drummond is no longer the All-Star that he was in Detroit. But he was a more-than-capable backup center to Embiid and still one of the league’s more prolific players at that particular skill, collecting 8.8 rebounds in just 18.8 minutes per game so far this season. He was also a good facilitator from the post, though he also made head-scratching decisions at times.

Who now fills that spot for the Sixers? Rookie Charles Bassey, who has played in just 22 games for the Sixers in a season when he has also spent time with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, is the most likely internal option as the roster currently stands.

Millsap, who is also coming to Philly in the deal, primarily plays power forward and likely won’t contribute more beyond steady veteran leadership. He has not played in a game since Dec. 30.

Draft picks

The Sixers rounded out the trade by sending two first-round draft picks to the Nets. The 2022 pick is unprotected, with the right to defer until 2023. The 2027 first-round pick is protected Nos. 1 through 8. If that does not convey, it becomes a 2028 first-round pick protected Nos. 1-8. If that doesn’t convey, it becomes one 2028 second-round pick and $2 million.

The picks themselves are less valuable for teams on a championship charge compared to teams aiming to add young talent. But losing any picks does limit options for future trades.