‘Inside the NBA’ made its ESPN debut. Here were some of the best moments.

Inside the NBA made its highly anticipated ESPN debut on Wednesday during the league’s second night of action.

The hit show was originally televised on TNT before the network ended its NBA coverage following the 2024-25 season. But thanks to a licensing agreement between TNT Sports and ESPN, the show lives on.

Advertisement

Throughout its years on TNT, the show created plenty of iconic moments, from Charles Barkley’s comments on women from San Antonio to Shaquille O’Neal falling into a Christmas tree — multiple times. Now, it’s still making headlines on ESPN.

Here are some of the best moments from Wednesday’s show …

Barkley kissing up to ESPN

The original cast, featuring Ernie Johnson, O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Barkley, were excited to make their debut on ESPN. But Barkley may have been a little more excited than others.

“I was nervous today, I’m not going to lie,” Barkley said. “Every person who has ever touched a ball wanted to be on ESPN. They are the greatest sports network ever and to be working for these guys is an honor and a privilege. It is.”

Smith responded: “Do you want a napkin for all that kissing up you just did?”

Barkley for ‘Sexiest Man Alive?’

Of course, the show wasn’t all about teasing Barkley. In fact, O’Neal gave the 11-time NBA All-Star a few compliments during the show.

“Chuck was fat last year,” O’Neal said. “Now look at him. He’s a sex symbol.”

Barkley responded: “He got a point about the sex symbol. … Shout out to my doctors at Ro.co. I’m working out too, now. You’ve got to work out. You can’t just take a shot.”

The race continues

We got the very first race to the board between O’Neal and Smith on ESPN — if we can even call it a race.

“We’re going to do it a little different,” Smith said. “You know how you do the fast walk? So you don’t hurt yourself. So, we’ll do a fast walk to the board.”

During the halftime show of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks game, Johnson counted down and the two walked quickly to the board. Within seconds, Smith took the first win of the year.

Barkley comparisons

Barkley has created a number of unhinged moments — from comparing O’Neal to Shrek to discussing Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Now, he’s done it again. When discussing the playoff picture, Barkley said the Miami Heat were out of the eighth spot.

Smith responded: “No, they play too hard.”

“They play hard,” Barkley said. “That’s like when you go out with a girl and you say she has a great personality. That just means she’s ugly. The Heat play hard. The Heat are not going to be in the top eight.”