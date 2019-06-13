A month ago, Isaiah Roby impressed scouts at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. Next, he’ll get a chance to impress the 76ers’ front-office personnel, scouts, and coaches.
The former Nebraska small forward will join former Michigan guard Jordan Poole as the headliners of the Sixers’ predraft workout Friday at their practice facility in Camden.
Kyle Alexander (formerly of Tennessee), Daulton Hommes (Division II Point Loma Nazarene), John Konchar (Purdue Fort Wayne), Mahir Johnson (Goldey-Beacom), and Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky) are also scheduled for the workout.
The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections — Nos. 33, 34, 42, and 54 — in next Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Roby is projected to go in the second round. If selected, he’ll become the first Cornhusker drafted since the Houston Rockets chose Venson Hamilton with the 50th pick in 1999.
The Illinois native averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals this past season as a junior. The 6-foot-8 ½, 214-pounder shot 45.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-pointers. The season before, he hit 40.5 percent of his threes.
Poole averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past season as a sophomore at Michigan. He shot 36.9 percent on three-pointers. The 6-5, 190-pounder could go late in the second round but is likely to go undrafted. He might be a candidate for the G League.