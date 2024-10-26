Nova Knicks partner up with RZA to unveil the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High

Nike has officially announced the release of the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High with the help of former Villanova players Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

The trio known as the Nova Knicks, were featured in the latest Nike advertisement reintroducing the shoe alongside the legendary rapper RZA. The commercial has various Wu-Tang Easter eggs — including a reference to Raekwon’s song “Ice Cream,” and another reference to tiger style from the track “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothing to [expletive] With.”

The Wu-Tang Nike Dunk was originally released in 1999 in hyper-limited quantity. The dunks are styled almost identically to the 1999 release — featuring the official Wu-Tang colors, black and pollen yellow. The Wu-Tang logo is also stitched on the outside of the heel and on the tongue.

Advertisement

All three players wore the shoes during their tunnel walks prior to their home opener against the Indiana Pacers.

The members of the Wu-Tang Clan include New York natives RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

It’s been 31 years since Wu-Tang’s debut album and 25 years since the shoes first release but the legendary group is still making waves in the industry. I guess it can really all be that simple. Wu-Tang is forever.

A release date for the Wu-Tang Nike Dunks is officially scheduled for Nov. 9 on the SNKRS app and select retailers.