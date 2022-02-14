James Harden is here. But he and the 76ers will wait a little longer for his much-anticipated on-court debut.

Harden, the 10-time All-Star and former MVP who was acquired as part of last week’s blockbuster trade that also sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, practiced with his new team for the first time Monday afternoon in Camden.

But the team said Harden will be out through the All-Star break, including Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final six games with the Nets before the trade.

Harden did some off-the-dribble and spot-up shooting alongside Sixers second-year guard Tyrese Maxey during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran big man Paul Millsap, whom the Sixers also acquired in the trade, was also at Monday’s practice.

The Sixers have two more games before the All-Star break, at home against Boston on Tuesday and at the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Their first two games after the break are on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, before a home game against the Knicks on March 2.

