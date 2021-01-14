Maybe that sounds like a cop-out, but this is one of those situations where the buck should stop there. The fact that Morey did not make the deal is evidence enough that the deal should not have been made. According to the sources I’ve spoken with, the Rockets made it clear from the beginning that the Sixers would need to pay a prohibitively high price to land Harden. In paying that price — the final ask, according to Inquirer beat writers Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci, included Simmons, Maxey, and Thybulle — they would have been limiting their future to one of two potential outcomes. Either Harden would work out, or he wouldn’t. In the latter event, the Sixers would be forced to pivot with both feet nailed to the court.