Sixers pick up Jared McCain’s third-year team option

Jared McCain had a good day.

The 76ers guard, who has missed the season’s first four games with a torn ligament in his right thumb, was a full participant at practice Thursday for the first time this season. The team also exercised the third-year option on his contract. The second-year player will make $4.42 million next year.

Earlier this week, McCain put on a shooting display for the first time since he suffered the thumb injury during a practice at training camp. The shot that helped him convert 38.3% of his attempts from three as a rookie looked fluid as he flushed looks from deep.

That moment was a big one for McCain, who started his NBA career on a tear before a torn meniscus in his knee shortened his rookie season. He worked hard to rehab that injury and was prepared for training camp before the thumb injury.

Before his injury, McCain was sensational in his NBA debut. He was a rare positive in a season dampened by injuries to stars Joel Embiid and Paul George. McCain averaged 15.3 points in 23 appearances. He posted eight 20-point games and two 30-point performances.

Once fully healthy, McCain will add another exciting element to one of the NBA’s standout backcourts. All-Star Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe have led the Sixers to a 4-0 record and created a little history along the way, scoring more than any backourt in league history through four contests.