Jared McCain now has his own nail polish collection. Yes, it comes in Sixers colors.

Jared McCain’s been rocking nail polish during games since he was in high school. It’s earned him his fair share of critics — but also millions of fans, and painted nails have become a big part of his signature look.

On Thursday, the Sixers guard dropped his first nail polish collection with Sally Hansen, featuring five new polish shades, including blue, red, and white (most likely in honor of the Sixers), and pink and gold (for the Larry O’Brien trophy that fans hope he’ll help win for the Sixers). The collection also features a shimmer shade.

Advertisement

McCain’s partnered with Sally Hansen in the past on TikTok advertisements and brand campaigns, but this is his first official collection. And it’s available exclusively on Amazon.

“It started in COVID. That’s when I first started,” McCain told Paul George on Podcast P about deciding to wear nail polish. “Jordan Clarkson was the first person I see get their nails like a different color and then I just started doing it. I played well with them on and I was like, let me just keep it going. I did it myself.

“The first color I did was lavender, came downstairs, mom and dad look at me a little crazy — wasn’t the best reaction. My parents are a little old, so definitely don’t rock with that, but they support it now. [My dad] definitely had some questions, but he got used to it.”

McCain finished seventh in Rookie of the Year voting earlier this week despite suffering a season-ending meniscus tear in December. McCain averaged 15.3 points in 23 games and was one of the bright spots during a brutal year for the Sixers. He, and his nail polish, are expected to return to the court in 2025-26.