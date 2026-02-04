Jared McCain traded to OKC Thunder for first-round pick and three second-round selections

Jared McCain’s tenure with the 76ers is over.

A source confirmed the team is trading the second-year guard to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the Houston Rockets’ 2026 first-round pick and three second-round selections.

One of the second-rounders is the 2027 most favorable pick from the Thunder, Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and the Miami Heat. The other second-rounders are the 2028 Milwaukee Bucks and 2028 Thunder picks.

McCain averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.8% on three-pointers in 37 games this season. Moving the 21-year-old also enabled the Sixers to free up an additional roster spot and get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Sixers were just $1.2 million above the tax threshold after receiving $5.8 million in tax variance credit due to Paul George ’s 25-game unpaid suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.

Now, they’re $3 million below after getting rid of McCain’s $4.2 million salary.

McCain had his breakout rookie season cut short because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. And on top of that December 2024 injury, he had the start of this season delayed after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb in September.

The 16th pick of the 2024 draft averaged 10.0 points and made 38.1% of his three-pointers in 60 career games with the Sixers.