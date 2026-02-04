Skip to content
Jared McCain traded to OKC Thunder for first-round pick and three second-round selections

McCain, a former Rookie of the Year frontrunner, struggled to stay in the rotation after being sidelined for surgeries on his knee and thumb.

Jared McCain averaged 6.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in his second season with the Sixers.
Jared McCain averaged 6.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in his second season with the Sixers.

Jared McCain’s tenure with the 76ers is over.

A source confirmed the team is trading the second-year guard to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the Houston Rockets’ 2026 first-round pick and three second-round selections.

One of the second-rounders is the 2027 most favorable pick from the Thunder, Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and the Miami Heat. The other second-rounders are the 2028 Milwaukee Bucks and 2028 Thunder picks.

McCain averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.8% on three-pointers in 37 games this season. Moving the 21-year-old also enabled the Sixers to free up an additional roster spot and get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Sixers were just $1.2 million above the tax threshold after receiving $5.8 million in tax variance credit due to Paul George’s 25-game unpaid suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.

Now, they’re $3 million below after getting rid of McCain’s $4.2 million salary.

McCain had his breakout rookie season cut short because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. And on top of that December 2024 injury, he had the start of this season delayed after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb in September.

The 16th pick of the 2024 draft averaged 10.0 points and made 38.1% of his three-pointers in 60 career games with the Sixers.