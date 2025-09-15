Former teammate Jeff Teague says Paul George is ‘cooked’ but hypes up Quentin Grimes

After a disappointing season that saw the 76ers go from championship aspirations to tanking, plenty of questions still surround the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. Perhaps one of the biggest questions has to do with two of their star players: Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Once the Sixers acquired the nine-time All-Star in the offseason, fans couldn’t wait to see a lineup that featured Tyrese Maxey, George and Embiid. But, due to injury, they were rarely seen on the court at the same time. With both Embiid and George recovering from surgery, there are still concerns about their availability heading into this season.

Advertisement

Despite all of George’s major setbacks from last season, The Athletic still has the Sixers forward listed as one of the top players at his position, ranked at No. 6, below No. 5 Jaylen Brown. But former NBA guard Jeff Teague would probably have something to say about that.

“Paul George is cooked,” Teague said on the Club 520 podcast. “Paul George is cooked. One of the coldest players I’ve ever seen play basketball, cooked.”

» READ MORE: Quentin Grimes’ contract uncertainty with Sixers lingers, even as restricted free agency finally begins to move

George and Teague played alongside one another during the 2016-17 season with the Indiana Pacers. However, there was a period of time when the former teammates didn’t talk to one another for four months. Since then, George played with three different teams, including the OKC Thunder, the Clippers, and the Sixers.

“He was the third option last year. It’s a great chance he’s gonna be hurt this year. It’s just for real,” Teague said. “They’ll be at full strength for the first game of the season, and in Game 2, [Embiid, George] are going to be out…[Embiid] is going to have 20 [points] that first game, then he’ll sit out for two [games], then that next one he’s going to go for 40 [points]. Then, he’s gonna be done.”

In George’s first season in Philadelphia, he only played in 41 games — averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. This was a drop from his last season with the Clippers, where he averaged 22.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Embiid continued to face his own setbacks. Due to injuries, load management, and a suspension early in the season, the former NBA MVP only played in 19 games. This year, Embiid and George will attempt to return to form with a team surrounded by young talent, including first-round pick V.J. Edgecombe, Jared McCain, and Maxey.

And depending on whether Quentin Grimes returns, Teague has an early prediction for the Sixers upcoming year. “Quentin Grimes, load up,” Teague said. “You’re going to be averaging 18 [points] a game. Y’all going to be a play-in team with you averaging 18 [points], Maxey averaging 28 [points], McCain averaging 14 [points].”