An NBA source confirmed on Saturday that 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler is scheduled to meet on Sunday with the Miami Heat in Florida. Butler is then expected to meet with the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles sometime in the next few days. ESPN was first to report the news.
The Sixers are considering shipping the 29-year-old to the Rockets or Heat in a sign-and-trade.
Butler would become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of the final year of his contract on Sunday, and he is garnering interest throughout the league.
Butler does have some baggage. He didn’t get along with younger players in his previous stops in Chicago and Minnesota. And, while the Sixers downplayed it, teams are concerned about his well-publicized verbal altercation with coach Brett Brown.
But he’s proven to be a valuable member for a team making a postseason push.
NBA free agency starts Sunday at 6 p.m.