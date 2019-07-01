The 76ers’ Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat has hit a snag, but there’s optimism that the blockbuster trade will be completed.
Sunday, the Sixers agreed to sign Butler to a four-year, $142 million deal and trade him to the Heat. In return, they will receive Josh Richardson. However, a third team has to get involved to make the deal work. But the Heat and Dallas Mavericks, the third team, apparently didn’t sort things out Sunday night.
The Mavs got involved thinking they would acquire Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr., the former Archbishop Carroll standout, in the deal. However, the Heat didn’t want to surrender Jones and they needed to trade Goran Dragic to make the cap money fit.
Unable to sort out the missing $1.7 million on Miami’s end, the Heat and Sixers are reportedly looking for a new trade partner to take Dragic.
But former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox said on NBA TV on Monday that there’s no doubt the trade will be completed.
It appears the Sixers had no intentions of bringing Butler back. ESPN reports that they did not offer him the five-year maximum or four-year maximum salary. They had to know he would leave if one of those two options wasn’t on the table. A source within Butler’s inner circle disputes the report.
Richardson, a 6-foot-6 swingman, is regarded as a poor man’s Butler. He just doesn’t handle the ball as well. However, he did average a career-high 4.1 assists to go with a career-best 16.6 points this past season, his fourth in the league.