Losing Jimmy Butler could be the result of the 76ers trying to sustain long-term success.
It would be a big loss. The four-time All-Star has established himself as the team’s second-best player behind two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid.
He is the team’s closer and was the most dependable clutch player in the playoffs. The 6-foot-8, 232-pounder exudes toughness and confidence and would be hard to replace.
But the Sixers have a decision to make, and they have to make it fast.
The eight-year veteran is expected to decline his $19.8 million play option before Friday’s deadline and become an unrestricted free agent at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
So the Sixers must decide if they’re willing to offer Butler a five-year $189 million maximum salary contract to re-sign or maybe a four-year deal for $146.5 million. The 29-year-old can sign with another franchise for a maximum of four years and $141 million.
Fear of overpaying Butler, who would be 34 at the conclusion of the deal, could keep the Sixers from giving a fifth year. The Sixers will certainly have to wonder how much Butler would have left by then, considering how he plays so hard and has suffered injuries.
They would not want to be in a position where it’s impossible to unload Butler due to being on the decline, and they could be subject to unwanted salary-cap implications.
But the Sixers might have to give Butler five years to keep him. Knowing Butler, he might consider not receiving the fifth year an insult, especially if Tobias Harris, also a pending free agent and three years younger, gets five from the Sixers on a new deal.
So, when will all this happen? The free agency market is expected to open up for Butler once Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson agree to deals. Keep a special eye on Leonard. SNY.TV is reporting, per sources, that several teams have expressed interest in paring Butler with Leonard.
The Sixers could opt to go to plan b for fear of missing out on another coveted free-agent if Butler meets with other teams.
For his part, he has been optimistic despite the uncertainty and speculation.
“Technically I think, knock on wood, I will get a max contract anywhere I choose to go,” Butler said last month. “So, if you are talking a four-year, five-year [deal], that is more than enough money anyway. I think I still have more than enough money now from my first deal.”
The Sixers do have an edge because they are the only team able to offer him the fifth year and more on the fourth year due to having his Bird rights.
The question is, as time ticks down, do the Sixers want Butler enough to go max? And are they willing to wait on him if elects to meet with other teams in the free-agent market?