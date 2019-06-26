</div> </div> </div> <div data-type="text" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item "> <div class="card-content "> <p>There is a whole spectrum of scenarios in between, all of which are, of course, contingent upon a targeted free agent actually being available and willing to play here at the Sixers’ maximum price. Which, as we learned last offseason, is hardly guaranteed.</p> </div> </div> <div data-type="text" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item "> <div class="card-content "> <p><b>3) So what could the Rockets offer?</b></p> <div id="ad1198-sticky" data-ad-name="cube" class="arc-ad-wrapper container-column spaced spaced-top spaced-lg righ-rail-ad-desktop "> <div class="container-row justify-center"> <div id="ad1198" class="arcad ad-300x250"></div> <script>(function(helpers){if(window.scrollUser===false)window.helpers.initalizeAd({"id":"ad1198","slotName":"phl.sports/sixers","adType":"cube","dimensions":"[[300, 250], [300, 250], [300, 250]]","display":"all","bidding":{"amazon":{"enabled":true,"slotSuffix":"-mrec_24_article","bidDimensions":"[[300, 250]]"}},"autorefresh":true,"sizemap":{"breakpoints":"[[1000, 0], [730, 0], [0, 0]]","refresh":false},"targeting":{"clavis_topics":"Basketball","clavis_auxiliaries":"Brand Safety - Comcast","content_type":"story", "article_sections":"Columnists - Sports, Sports, Sixers/NBA","position":"mrec_24","position_type":"mrec_24_article"}},{lazyLoad:true})})(window.helpers);</script> </div> </div> <script> var pmnAdTargeting = { "clavis_topics": "Basketball", "clavis_auxiliaries": "Brand Safety - Comcast", "content_type": "story", "article_sections": "Columnists - Sports, Sports, Sixers/NBA", } </script></div> </div> <div data-type="text" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item "> <div class="card-content "> <p>As Woj noted in his story, any deal would almost certainly need to include two of these three players: swingman P.J. Tucker, guard Eric Gordon, and center Clint Capela. The Rockets would need to trade the Sixers salaries that totaled at least $20.5 million, which is what Butler earned last season. Those are the only three Rockets who would get that done.</p> </div> </div> <div data-type="oembed_response" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item card-embedded-content"> <div class="card-content "> <div class="element element-oembed oembed-twitter container-row justify-center"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Eric Gordon's dunk got CP3 out of his seat 😮 <a href="https://t.co/I4tI60ynJD">pic.twitter.com/I4tI60ynJD</a></p>— ESPN (@espn) <a href="https://twitter.com/espn/status/1088975766732255233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 26, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </div> </div> <div data-type="text" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item "> <div class="card-content "> <p>Obviously, the Sixers don’t have a need for Capela, another starting center. While that does not rule out his involvement, let’s focus for a moment on Gordon and Tucker. There’s an argument to be made that a starting lineup of Simmons-Gordon-Tucker-Harris-Embiid would leave them in decent shape, perhaps even changing the complexion of the team to better fit Simmons and Embiid. Tucker shot .377 from three-point range last year on four-plus attempts per game. Gordon shot .360 on nearly nine attempts per game.</p> </div> </div> <div data-type="text" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item "> <div class="card-content "> <p>In the Gordon/Tucker scenario, the Sixers could still have about $18 million in cap room: probably not enough to sign someone like Horford or Brogdon, but potentially enough to bring back Redick plus a backup center. The big hangup of the resulting rotation would be the lack of a guy capable of getting to the rim consistently, the key element that Butler brought. The Sixers would end up with a team that looks a lot more like 2017-18 than 2018-19. That alone could be a deal-breaker.</p> </div> </div> <div data-type="raw_html" class="card paragraph-spacing collection-item card-embedded-content"> <div class="card-content "> <div class="element element-rawhtml "> <iframe title="Sixers cap room with Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker" aria-label="Table" id="datawrapper-chart-ozgEQ" src="//datawrapper.dwcdn.net/ozgEQ/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0″ style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" height="1014″>