Charles Barkley, Shaq believe Joel Embiid should’ve been ejected from Sixers-Nets Game 3

Never known to mince words, Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on Sixers star Joel Embiid’s Flagrant 1 foul against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during halftime of Game 3.

To provide context, Claxton dunked on Embiid early in the game and both players tumbled to the ground. When Claxton got to his feet, he stood over Embiid, who reacted by kicking up and bringing Claxton back to the ground.

O’Neal said he saw no difference between Embiid’s foul and the infraction that earned the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green a one-suspension. Green, whose foot was grabbed by Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, reacted by stepping on his opponents chest.

“What’s the law?” O’Neal asked.

Barkley took that a step further, proclaiming that he believed Embiid should’ve been given a Flagrant 2 (and ejected) and that his reaction “was worse than Draymond’s.”

“You know what he was trying to do,” Barkley said. “We all have our own opinions — I thought he tried to kick him in his private parts. He should’ve got ejected. That’s just my personal opinion.”

Late in the third quarter, a Sixers star was ejected: James Harden, for this play on Royce O’Neal.