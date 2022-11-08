Joel Embiid looked comfortable having the 76ers’ offense run through him. The defense was much better without relying on switching. And Tyrese Maxey has to get used to playing a new role.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during their 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid the facilitator

The Sixers intend to run their offense through Joel Embiid while James Harden remains sidelined for a month with a right foot tendon strain. And Embiid thrived in the role even though his stamina took a hit due to missing the past three games with the flu.

Embiid finished with game highs of 33 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists anchoring the offense through the high post.

Having the ball more than in his first six games, Embiid’s playmaking abilities were on full display. The Sixers also had solid ball movement from side to side with everyone touching the ball.

“I like playmaking from the middle of the flow, which I did draw a lot of attention,” Embiid said. “I try to get guys open shots. I also like to call plays for my teammates. Tobias [Harris] had it going. So we just need to keep playing that way.”

Georges Niang, who scored 21 points on 7-for-10 three-point shooters, also benefited from Embiid’s playmaking.

The All-Star center looked more comfortable playing this style.

Could this be something the Sixers can implement more after Harden returns?

“The whole thing about styles, really for me, I can adapt to anything,” Embiid said. “Obviously, when you have James, you know he’s got to have the ball and he’s such a good playmaker. When we had him last year, I turned into more of a screener and I excelled in it.

“So I just adapt and I just do whatever it takes to win whenever I’m needed.”

With Harden sidelined, Embiid’s doing more of the play calling in addition to the playmaking, scoring the ball and displaying solid defense. He likes to take the challenge of doing those things.

“But that’s something that we just need to do it,” he said. “Even when we have everybody, that’s something that we just need to do it. And that’s how I think we are going to win, too.”

Defensive improvment

Embiid talked a lot in the preseason about the Sixers having the best defense in the league this season.

That has been far from the case early on.

“But tonight was the case,” Embiid said.

The Sixers did have a good defensive performance on Monday, holding the Suns to 31.6% shooting on three-pointers.

“Our season started tonight,” Embiid said. “The Phillies are done. I enjoyed watching them. So our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.”

While he’s joking, the Sixers (5-6) actually had a different defensive philosophy Monday. The Sixers did a lot of switching one through five on defense in the first 10 games. Tonight, the Sixers played man-to-man with players fighting through screens to keep up with their assignment.

“I can do it,” Embiid said of switching one through five. “But if you are going to do it a whole game, it can become a challenge, you know, chasing guards all over the place. What I’m good at is protecting the rim and making sure no one gets in there. I think tonight we had a different game plan.”

At times, Embiid blitzed Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker. Other times, he was dropping back on defense. Embiid was figuring things out on the fly and following the game plan. The Sixers finished with six blocks and forced 15 turnovers.

Maxey’s slump

Harden’s injury has created more opportunities for other teammates. It provided Maxey an opportunity to be more of a facilitator, as the Sixers primary point guard.

That responsibility has taken the normal shooting guard a little bit out of his comfort zone, which has impacted his shooting.

Maxey finished with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting, including missing all four of his three-pointers against the Suns. He’s shooting 14-for-47, including 23.5% on three-pointers, in the two games without Harden.

This comes after he shot 51.6% from the field, including 46.8% from deep, in the first nine games of the season.

“It’s just a matter of adjusting and getting comfortable,” Harris said. “I think it’s a small thing. But it’s part of the game. He’s having, in my opinion, a little bit more usage now with added opportunity. He’ll be fine.”

The attempts that Maxey is getting are shots the Sixers know he can make. Harris also believes Maxey will draw more fouls when driving to the basket.

“That will kind of shake out some of the shooting percentages,” Harris said. “But overall, in terms of the three, the shot looks good and he’s still shooting it at a high clip on the year. So he’ll be fine. It’s just a little bit of adapting.”

Maxey is shooting 41.7% on three-pointers this season.