Joel Embiid is stepping up.
The 76ers center has decided to donate $500,000 to the coronavirus medical relief to help survival and protection efforts in the community. The three-time All-Star will also help at-will Sixers employees, who will temporarily have their salaries reduced.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has made a means to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons.
So the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will employees, making more than $50,000, were informed Monday of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions will start on April 15 and run through June 30.
More to come