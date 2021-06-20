Earlier Sunday, the NBA announced that the 76ers’ Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 for escalating an altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins late in Game 6 and did not comply with an NBA security interview following the incident.

Meanwhile, Hawks forward Bruno Fernando was suspended for one game without pay for leaving the bench area during the altercation. He will miss Game 7.

[Tyrese Maxey ate some pasta, called his mom, and then saved the Sixers’ season | David Murphy]

Embiid was called for an offensive foul while appearing to score a basket on Collins in the paint with 4 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.

After both players fell to the floor, with Embiid falling on top of Collins, Collins shoved Embiid off him and began yapping at Embiid. The players got up and Embiid took steps toward the Hawks power forward. Embiid, while extending his arms, forced Collins off the court and to the side of the basketball stanchion. Both players received technicals.