Photos of slimmed-down Joel Embiid have Sixers fans buzzing

With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, players are back at team facilities and photos of informal workouts have trickled out to social media.

The 76ers are notorious for posting images and videos that get fans riled up, only to be let down when the regular season and playoffs are in full swing. This was a yearly occurrence during Ben Simmons’ four seasons in Philly, when he would hoist jump shots in an empty gym and drum up hope that he’d attempt those same looks in real games.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid has also been a consistent focus, with Sixers fans scouring the internet to check on his injury status and general health.

This summer is no different. With Embiid recovering from an injury-plagued season and another knee procedure, folks in Philly have been eager to get a look at the star center.

The Sixers provided that on Monday, posting a photo of players working out at the team’s practice facility in Camden. The team shared images of a slimmer Embiid offering counsel to rookie VJ Edgecombe and shooting jump shots. One notable difference from Embiid and the other players was that he wore a Sixers shirt while others were dressed in jerseys, potentially hinting that he is not yet ready for live contact.

This came after an earlier image showed Embiid doing shooting drills without a knee brace, a significant image because Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April and played only 19 games last season.

NBA training camps and the season will be upon us before we know it. So we’ll soon see if this is a new, improved Embiid or another offseason ruse.