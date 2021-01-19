Joel Embiid is expected to return to the 76ers lineup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, according to coach Doc Rivers.
Embiid did not make the Sixers’ road trip to Memphis and Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City game was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Embiid missed Saturday’s 106-104 loss at Memphis because of right knee pain. He returned to practice on Tuesday.
“I do expect him to go” against Boston, Rivers said after practice. “He was in and out of practice today, we didn’t let him do a lot of stuff, but he looked pretty good.”
The Sixers will host Boston (8-4) on both Wednesday and Friday.
Embiid is averaging 25 points and 11.5 rebounds. He has missed three games this season, the other two because of back tightness. The Sixers (9-5) are 0-3 in the games that Embiid has missed.