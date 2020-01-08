Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ game Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center against the Boston Celtics because of the injury to his left ring finger. He is seeing a specialist, and a team spokesman said he hopes to have more information on his status later Wednesday.
Matisse Thybulle, who missed the last seven games with a right knee sprain and bone bruise, was a full participant in practice and will be available against the Celtics.
Embiid also missed Tuesday’s practice to undergo further, off-site evaluation on the finger. He suffered the injury during the first quarter of Monday’s 120-113 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.
Embiid remained in the game after heading to the locker room twice in the quarter. He had his hand taped on the second trip to the locker room.
Despite admittedly playing in a lot of pain, Embiid finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and a season-high eight assists in 32 minutes, 37 seconds.
This season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31:03. In the seven games he has missed, the Sixers are 3-4.
Al Horford will move from power forward to center to replace Embiid. Coach Brett Brown wasn’t ready to announce who will start for Horford at power forward.