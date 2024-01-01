Sixers’ Joel Embiid expected to return from ankle injury against the Bulls

Joel Embiid is not listed on the 76ers’ injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, signaling he is set to return from the sprained right ankle that kept him sidelined for the entirety of his team’s recently completed four-game road trip.

Sixers starting guard De’Anthony Melton will miss Tuesday’s game with back soreness.

Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, sustained his injury in a Dec. 22 win over the Toronto Raptors. He finished that game — and narrowly missed a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks — but then did not play during the Sixers’ 2-2 trip, which included wins over the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets sandwiched by losses to the Miami Heat and Bulls.

Embiid is having perhaps the best season of his career, leading the NBA in scoring (35 points per game) and also averaging 11.7 rebounds, a career-high six assists and two blocks. He was an overwhelming favorite to repeat as MVP in ESPN’s first straw poll, which was released just before he sprained his ankle.

Chicago starting center Nikola Vucevic will miss Tuesday’s game with a left adductor strain. He was out Saturday, presenting opportunity for former Sixer Andre Drummond to rack up 23 rebounds and 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting while playing against the undersized Paul Reed and Mo Bamba. All-Star guard Zach LaVine (foot inflammation) and reserve wing Torrey Craig (foot sprain) also remain out for the Bulls.