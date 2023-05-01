Sixers’ Joel Embiid participates in light shooting, listed as doubtful for Game 1

BOSTON — Joel Embiid is doing his best to get back on the court.

The 76ers center had a platelet-rich plasma treatment on his right knee on Thursday, according to The Athletic. Embiid is listed as doubtful against the Boston Celtics for Monday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at TD Garden.

The presumptive MVP did some light shooting before Monday’s shootaround at the arena. The actual shootaround was closed to the media. This came after he participated in a post-practice shooting drill with James Harden on Sunday.

Embiid suffered the injury on April 20 in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers will be at a huge disadvantage if Embiid is unable to play and perform at a high level against the Celtics.

Boston won three of this season’s four regular meetings. Embiid averaged 36.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in those meetings. He had 52 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sixers to a 103-101 victory over the undermanned Celtics on April 4.