Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) are both listed as questionable to play in the 76ers’ regular-season finale Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Sunday’s game is the second of a back-to-back set, a scenario when Embiid and/or Harden has rested down the stretch. Yet playoff seeding — and, perhaps more importantly, playoff matchups — are still at stake for the Sixers on the regular season’s final night.

If the Sixers beat the Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Boston Celtics, the Sixers will move up to third place in the Eastern Conference and will face the Chicago Bulls in the postseason’s first round. If the Sixers lose or Boston beats Memphis, the Sixers will finish in fourth and match up with the Toronto Raptors.

Facing the Raptors creates the possibility that top perimeter defender Matisse Thybulle, who as of earlier this week was not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is again ineligible to travel to and play in Canada for those road postseason games. Thybulle missed the Sixers’ loss at Toronto on Thursday.

The Celtics, of course, also have incentive to avoid the Raptors. In a recent ESPN report, the Celtics (along with the Sixers) declined to comment on whether their complete roster was fully vaccinated. When the Celtics played at Toronto on March 28, starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford did not make the trip. Tatum, who had a significant bout with COVID last year, has said publicly that he is fully vaccinated. Brown, meanwhile, declined to share his status, and Horford said he will be “ready to play wherever” when the playoffs begin.

Embiid and Harden both said after Saturday’s win over Indiana that they wanted to play in Sunday’s finale, but acknowledged a decision would arrive after discussions with Sixers staff. If Embiid does not play, he will almost certainly lock up winning the NBA’s scoring title (30.6 points per game).

Sixers reserve forward Georges Niang, who missed Saturday’s game with knee tendinopathy, is out again Sunday. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that Niang’s injury is not serious.

Pistons rookie guard Cade Cunningham, who torched the Sixers for 27 points, six assists and four steals in a March 31 win in Detroit, is listed as questionable to play Sunday because of right hip soreness.