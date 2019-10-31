1. Joel Embiid is on another level from Karl-Anthony Towns. And you have to think that it was a deep-seeded understanding of this fact that led to the scuffle that resulted in the ejections of both big men. For much of the night leading up to the fateful moment in the third quarter, Embiid had been punishing Towns with the full force of his oversized body, throwing his shoulder into his leaner opponent so many times that you could almost here the blood vessels bursting over top his sternum. Embiid finished the night with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting compared with Towns’ 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. But numbers don’t really do the comparison justice. To fully appreciate the disparity between the two, you have to see them live, court-level. Embiid’s size and strength are the sort of thing that impact the totality of the court on both ends of it. Towns is a nice player, but Embiid is a game-changer, and you saw it throughout the Sixers’ win. Statistically, this wasn’t Embiid’s most dominant effort, but by the time he walked off the court, he was a +7, Towns was a -13, and the Timberwolves clearly exposed as a team that lacked the size and depth to keep pace with a team like the Sixers.