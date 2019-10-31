After a brawl on the court, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected from Wednesday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center.
The fight occurred with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter and the Sixers holding a 75-55 lead.
Towns was being guarded by Ben Simmons when Embiid came down for a double team. The two collided and then Towns threw a punch that didn’t appear to connect. Embiid and Towns tangled in a bear hug and were both thrown to the floor as both teams moved in.
When Embiid was ejected, he left the court punching the air, to the delight of the sellout crowd.