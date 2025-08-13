Nick Nurse ‘not sure’ Joel Embiid will be ready for training camp

The NBA announced its lineup of marquee games for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, excluding the 76ers from a slate that includes opening day, Christmas Day, and MLK Day.

The chief reason for that shutout? The injury concerns surrounding Joel Embiid and Paul George. Those worries aren’t unfounded, as George recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and Embiid said in an ESPN article that he didn’t plan to rush back from his knee injury rehab.

A recent Nick Nurse interview with talkSport.com will do nothing to quash those concerns. Asked if he believed Embiid would be ready to return in time for training camp, the Sixers coach was hesitant and did not deliver a definitive answer.

“I’m not sure. Again, all the news is positive,” Nurse said. “I know he’s working very, very hard and I think things look good. Whether he’s ready for training camp or not, I think there’s maybe a lot more decisions than that to make before we get there.

“But our main thing is that he’s healthy to play and play to his nearest capabilities, because he’s awesome, no doubt about that.”

There is no doubt that Embiid is one of the NBA’s best when healthy, but that has become a bigger issue for the Sixers in recent seasons. A meniscus injury in his left knee ended Embiid’s stellar 2023-24 season at 39 games and he never fully recovered, going on to play only 19 games last season.

For the Sixers’ part, they understand that their success rides on the availability of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey.

“I don’t think we can do it without that,” Morey said of those three being healthy. “I would like to say that, but I don’t see it. So, yeah, I do think we’re very dependent on all those guys, including Joel.”