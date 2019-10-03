Joel Embiid, who has been brought along slowly during training camp this week after offseason knee rehabilitation, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
He had not competed in all team drills during the first two days.
Embiid, 25, was hampered by tendinitis in this left knee late last season. He missed 14 of the final 24 regular-season games, plus Game 3 of the Sixers’ opening-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.
But he’s been his normal dominating self at training camp. Thursday was no different.
“Joel looked good,” Tobias Harris said, “in shape and just playing hard.”
At media day Monday, Embiid talked about a variety of things, including his goals for this season. The two-time All-Star said he’s 20 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season. He said he wants to be the league MVP and defensive player of the year.
Embiid intends to play more than the career-high 64 regular-season games he played in last season. He also wants to help the team finish the regular season with at least 60 wins and the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed.