CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If the 76ers have a long way to go as Doc Rivers has suggested, the Charlotte Hornets are lucky the teams won’t meet again this season.
Joel Embiid returned after missing the past game and combined with Tobias Harris to score 60 points, leading the visiting Sixers to a 118-111 win against the Hornets Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
The victory extended two winning streaks.
This marked the Sixers’ fourth straight win, and their 14th straight against the Hornets (10-12), tying the longest current winning streak by any NBA team against a particular opponent. The Los Angeles Clippers have won 14 straight versus the Orlando Magic.
The Sixers (16-6), who are in first place in the Eastern Conference, also have a 13-game winning streak against the New York Knicks.
On this night, Embiid finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds after missing Sunday’s road win against the Indiana Pacers. The Eastern Conference player of the month for December/January also had two steals and one block.
It was obvious from the start that Hornets would have a tough time containing the MVP candidate.
After missing his first two shots, Embiid buried a 26-foot three-pointer to score the Sixers’ first points. His second basket came after he grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled up the court and delivered a one-handed dunk to give the Sixers a 9-7 lead. Then on the Sixers’ next possession, he drained his second three-pointer.
Embiid went on to add a foul shot, a two-foot jumper, and 16-foot jumper.
Dominating the Hornets, Embiid had 11 points compared to seven total by Charlotte with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter. He had outscored them 13-9 before being subbed out with Philly up by 16 at 2-minute mark of the first.
He also had six rebounds while making 5-of-8 shots, including going 2 of 3 on three-pointers, and grabbing six rebounds sitting.
The Sixers led 30-13 after one quarter.
The only intrigue at one point came when Shake Milton hyperextended his right knee while being fouled by Hornet rookie point guard LaMelo Ball with 7:03 left before intermission. Milton went to the locker room after making a pair of foul shots. He returned to the bench around 4:10 left. The first thing he did was let Rivers know he was fine. Milton had what appeared to be heated pad on his right knee while on the bench.
The Sixers led by as many as 26 points in the first half before taking a 64-42 lead at the half. Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds at intermission. The Hornets pulled within seven points (81-74) in 3:08 left in the third quarter. But the Sixers responded with an 8-0 run to give them some breathing room.
However, the Sixers clung to a 116-111 lead with 5.1 seconds left. Embiid was intentionally fouled, and converted a pair of free throws to make it a 118-111 game with 3.9 seconds left.
Harris finished the game with 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter on 4-for-7 shooting.
Ben Simmons added 15 points, nine assists, and six rebounds on a night the Sixers shot 51% from the field. Danny Green (16 points) and Milton (13) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.
Seth Curry missed all three of his shot attempts while being held scoreless for the first time this season. This marked his seventh game back since being cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Gordon Hayward had 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting for the Hornets. The small forward struggled in the first quarter, missing 5-of-6 shots.
Ball, who made his second straight start, also had 2 points and seven rebounds.
Charlotte had been one of the league’s hottest teams heading into Wednesday’s games. They were coming off three straight victories over the Miami Heat (Monday), Milwaukee Bucks (Saturday), and Pacers (Friday).
“I thought they were good when we played them the first time,” Rivers said before the game. “They have great guard play, they have shot-makers. I think Ball is showing what he’s going to be, he’s going to be a terrific player.
“Well coached, so I think they’re playing better, but I thought they played well against us. They’re going to be a team where I’d be surprised if they didn’t make the playoffs. That’s just my opinion. But you have to be ready to play them.”
Perhaps, but the Sixers’ won their first two meetings against the Hornets by an average of 16 points. Wednesday’s win enabled them to sweep this season’s three-game series and give them the tiebreaker over the Hornets.
The Sixers wore T-shirts with the words ‘Built by Black History’ on the front for Black History Month.