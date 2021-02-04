The only intrigue at one point came when Shake Milton hyperextended his right knee while being fouled by Hornet rookie point guard LaMelo Ball with 7:03 left before intermission. Milton went to the locker room after making a pair of foul shots. He returned to the bench around 4:10 left. The first thing he did was let Rivers know he was fine. Milton had what appeared to be heated pad on his right knee while on the bench.