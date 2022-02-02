Joel Embiid is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the second consecutive month the 76ers’ big man has won the honor, a sign of the recent dominant play that has made him an MVP contender. Embiid is the first player in franchise history to win the award two months in a row, and joins Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to earn the honor at least four times in their career.

In 14 January games, Embiid led all NBA players by averaging 34 points on 54.2% shooting, and also averaged 10.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Against Orlando on Jan. 21, he tied his career high with 50 points scored in just 27 minutes. He also recorded his third-career triple-double when he totaled 31 points, 15 rebounds and a season-high 10 assists during a Jan. 3 win against Houston.

The Sixers went 11-3 in January to climb the tightly packed Eastern Conference standings. They enter Wednesday’s game against Washington one game out of first place and with a 31-19 record.

Last week, Embiid was named an All-Star starter, marking his fifth consecutive appearance at the midseason showcase of the league’s best players.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, was named the Western Conference Player of the Month.