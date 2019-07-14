It’s the kind of statement we’ve heard plenty of times from figures ranging from Brett Brown to Bryan Colangelo to Embiid himself. But as Brand spoke, there were two big reasons to believe that, this time, the Sixers might actually follow through. In signing Horford and O’Quinn, the GM has given his coaching staff a couple of viable options to fill the considerable defensive void that has existed over the last couple of seasons whenever Embiid took a seat on the bench. Most significant is the addition of Horford, whose prowess as a rim protector has been on display whenever he has matched up against Embiid over the last three seasons. While it would be disingenuous to suggest that the Sixers agreed to pay him $109 million over four seasons to be a backup center, the flexibility that his presence now gives them was certainly a contributing factor in their offseason pivot in his direction.