Joel Embiid will start for Sixers after missing seven straight games for knee injury

CHICAGO — Joel Embiid will return to action in the 76ers’ Sunday matchup against the Bulls.

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, has missed the Sixers’ last seven games with a knee issue stemming from meniscus surgery last February. He has only played in four of the Sixers’ 21 games so far, a significant reason they have gotten off the a rough 6-15 start.

» READ MORE: ‘Tired of getting our tails kicked’: The Sixers are fighting back and eying a fourth win in five games

But Embiid has recently been ramping up his on-court work, and coach Nick Nurse said earlier this week that swelling in Embiid’s knee has gone down. During Sunday’s pregame news conference, Nurse said he was “somewhat optimistic” that Embiid would be able to play.

Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in his limited 2024-25 action so far, but has looked rusty while shooting an uncharacteristic 37.9% from the floor. His return Sunday means the Sixers will finally get to build on the six minutes he and fellow All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have played together this season (all in a Nov. 20 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies).

Without Embiid, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele have taken the bulk of the minutes at center. Rookie Adem Bona has been another reserve option, but he missed Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic with a knee bruise and is listed as out for Sunday’s game.