Joel Embiid, who didn’t play in the second half of the 76ers’ 119-107 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies because of neck stiffness, has been listed as questionable for the home game Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.
In the first half against Memphis, Embiid had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, a block, and 3 turnovers in 15 minutes, 52 seconds.
Embiid is averaging 22.7 points and 12.0 rebounds in 37 games. He has appeared in six consecutive games since returning from a torn ligament in his left ring finger that cost him nine games.
Al Horford is also questionable with left Achilles soreness.
Kyle O’Quinn, who was originally listed as out for personal reasons, is now available. He was out after the arrival of twins, but the team said he would return in time for the game Sunday.
New acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are listed as out (trade pending). That could change. They will take physicals Sunday to complete the terms of the trade, so their availability could be upgraded.
Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine is among many players on Chicago’s injury report. He is questionable with neck spasms.
The Sixers (32-21) are 23-2 at home. Chicago (19-34) has lost four in a row.