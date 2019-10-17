* Seems as if Tobias Harris and Simmons have taken on the role of entertainment directors for the team. Horford said the duo organized dinner and a night out to watch the movie Joker last week in Charlotte for the entire team. While Horford didn’t love the flick (he thought there was going to be more action), he pointed out, “I feel like those kind of things bring teams together. Those are the kind of things that help with team bonding and chemistry on the court.” If Simmons keeps hitting occasional three-pointers, that won’t hurt, either.