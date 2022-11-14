Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

The 76ers center averaged 40 points on 54.3% shooting to go along with 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks for the week, leading his team to a 3-1 record.

Embiid joins Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to average at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks over a four-game stretch after blocks were first tracked during the 1973-74 season.

The All-Star center’s highlight was recording a career-high 59 points along with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes Sunday night against the Utah Jazz. He’s the first player to record such a stat line since blocks became a statistic.

His 59-point effort was the most by an NBA player this season and ranked fifth on the Sixers’ single-game scoring list.

All that came one day after he finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in a 121-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid is tied with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum for third in the league in scoring at 32.3 points per game. He’s also tied with Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo for seventh in blocks (1.8) and ranked 12th in rebounds (10.1).

Embiid has scored 25 or more points in each of his last eight games, good for the league’s second-longest active streak.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was named the Western Conference player of the week. Curry averaged 38.0 points on 64.1% shooting along with 6 rebounds.

The East’s other nominees were Tatum, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner.