Coming off a Wednesday’s 107-95 loss at Toronto, the 76ers received some positive news on Friday when Joel Embiid returned to practice and was a full participant.
Embiid, who on Thursday was named an All-Star starter for the third consecutive year, tore a ligament in his left ring finger in the Sixers’ 120-113 win on Jan. 6 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had surgery on Jan. 9.
Friday was the first time since the injury that Embiid was a full participant in practice.
“It is great,” Embiid said afterward. “I am just trying to get back into it, just making the progress necessary but it is great.”
The Sixers said that Embiid will be reassessed on Monday.
When asked, Embiid said that he would definitely be able to play in the All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 16 in Chicago.
He said he hopes to be back sooner.
“Hopefully by next week I will be able to play,” he said.
Later in the interview with the media, he wasn’t as bold in predicting his return date, but said he was encouraged by being able to go through a full practice with no restrictions.
“That was my first practice since this thing happened, so it is encouraging," he said. "I don’t know when I am going to be back, we will see how it goes. I will continue my two-a-day (workouts) every single day and try to get better.”
Embiid has averaged 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.35 blocks, and 31.1 minutes in 31 games this season. Since the injury, Embiid has missed eight games. The Sixers (29-16) are 5-3 in that span and return to action on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (36-9).
There was no additional news on guard Josh Richardson, who is out with a left hamstring strain that he suffered in Wednesday’s loss at Toronto. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. The Sixers said Richardson is participating in physical therapy daily.
The Sixers recalled Zhaire Smith from the G League and he will be available for Saturday’s game.
Al Horford, who suffered a sprained left hand last Saturday against the New York Knicks but hasn’t missed any time, participated in individualized workouts Friday and will be available against the Lakers.