In Wednesday’s opening 107-93 win over the Boston Celtics, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Mike Scott suffered ankle sprains, making them questionable for Saturday’s game in Detroit against the Pistons.
Embiid has a right ankle sprain and didn’t participate in Friday’s practice. Scott has a left ankle sprain and did individual work, but didn’t take part in any contact.
Embiid reported discomfort in his ankle following the game and it was determined that he had the ankle sprain.
Also on Wednesday, Embiid suffered a laceration to the lip, but a team official said that had nothing to do with his being listed questionable for Saturday. Embiid did receive sutures and had a minor dental procedure as a result of his teeth clashing with his lip.
"It is part of the rhythm of the NBA 82 game schedule,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of the injuries. “You move on you really do. They are getting good care and being well looked after and you move on.”