Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with lower back soreness for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.

His absence would be a huge loss for the 76ers (21-14).

The All-Star center is second in the league in scoring at 33.2 points per game. He’s also averaging 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and career bests of 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Embiid finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Sixers’ 127-116 loss to the Pelicans (23-13) on Friday night in New Orleans.

New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (bruised left great toe), E.J. Liddell (right knee recovery) and Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasms).

The Sixers will look to extend their home winning streak to 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey (left foot), James Harden (right foot) and P.J. Tucker (left knee) are all available to play for the Sixers after missing Saturday’s 115-96 road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid has missed eight games because of the flu, right knee recovery, and a sprained left foot. The Sixers are 5-3 without him this season.