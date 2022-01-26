Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-107 victory Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid gets this. The Sixers center finished with 40-plus points for the third time in the last four games. On this night, Embiid had game highs of 42 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks. The four-time All-Star made 18 of 20 foul shots. Embiid also became the first NBA player to record at least 38 points and 12 rebounds in four consecutive games since Bob McAdoo in 1975.

Worst performance: Garrett Temple gets this one. The Pelicans small forward missed three of his four shots while finishing with two points. He had five rebounds to go with three assists. But it was hard to overlook his shooting.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this for his season-high-tying four blocks.

Best statistic: Willy Hernangomez was Mr. Efficient from the field. The Pelicans center made 11 of 15 shots en route to finishing with 29 points. Hernangomez also made 6 of 7 foul shots.

Worst statistic: The Pelicans were horrible from the foul line. They made just 18 of 26 (69.2%).

Best accomplishment: Furkan Korkmaz moving up the three-point list. The Sixers swingman made two three-pointers to tie Hollis Thompson for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time three-point list with 357.

Best of the Best: Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were the equivalent of Batman and Robin on this night. Harris finished with a season-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. The duo combined to score 75 of the Sixers’ 117 points.