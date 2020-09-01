Even if Embiid returns from the offseason with a physique reminiscent of a prime Dwight Howard, the Sixers will need a miracle to surround him with the shooting and ball handling that he needs. The ideal scenario would see them trade Al Horford and Josh Richardson and replace them with a guard who can consistently penetrate off the dribble and shoot 35-plus percent from three-point range, and a wing who is either an excellent defender and a decent shooter or an excellent shooter and a decent defender. Problem is, they’d probably need to attach something of value to Horford’s contract just to get rid of it. Which makes it hard to think that such a trade would return one of their necessary pieces. Which would leave them needing to parlay Richardson and future draft picks into two playoff-caliber players. Which is a long shot, even without factoring in the salary-cap considerations that will further restrict their freedom to maneuver.