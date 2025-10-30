Sixers mailbag: Joel Embiid’s minutes restrictions, Nick Nurse’s rotations, and more reader questions

So far, the 76ers have been fueled by the elite play of their starting backcourt, All-Star Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Maxey leads the NBA in scoring at 37.5 points per game to lead the Sixers to a surprising 4-0 start. The only other Sixer to average more points through the first four games was Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 39.3 during the 1965-66 season.

Advertisement

Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Jerry West, along with 2017 MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, are the other players to average more points through four games.

» READ MORE: The Sixers aren’t surprised by their hot start. But everyone else is — and for good reason.

Meanwhile, Edgecombe’s 34 points in the Oct. 22 season-opener at the Boston Celtics marked the third-highest scoring debut in NBA history.

Averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, Edgecombe is the early favorite to win rookie of the year.

Time will tell if he wins that award or if Maxey can nab the scoring title.

In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers to X with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Will Joel Embiid ever be able to play a full game without a minutes restriction during the regular season again? — @BennettWolfe8

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag. I do believe that Embiid’s minutes will increase as the season progresses. And it will come to a point where the Sixers will say that Embiid is no longer on a minutes restriction.

However, it might not be wise for the 31-year-old to play the 43 minutes per game that Maxey is logging. I wouldn’t even have him on the court for the minutes (40.3) that Edgecombe is averaging.

We all know that in April, Embiid had his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine seasons. And players with a history of knee injuries shouldn’t play grueling minutes. Serious playing time and intensity increase the risk of re-injury and could lead to career-altering issues.

As a result, rest, recovery, and manageable minutes are essential. Plus, Embiid has never really played many minutes, averaging 31.8 per game over his career.

Last season, he averaged 30.2. I wouldn’t be surprised if he averages around 30 minutes once he fully recovers. That’s not to say he’ll be denied to play more, on occasion, if he’s feeling good in a big game.

Q: What’s the rotation going to look like when Paul George and Jared McCain come back? Starters? Bench unit? Nick Nurse typically doesn’t go too deep into the bench on a standard rotation night where guys aren’t getting in foul trouble.? — @yodudeeeee1212

A: Moving forward, I would start George, Dominick Barlow, Embiid, Edgecombe, and Maxey. The Sixers could go small and start Kelly Oubre Jr. instead of Barlow to reward Oubre for playing well. Or the Sixers could go smaller and start three guards.

But assuming the Sixers start Barlow, Oubre would definitely be one of the first players off the bench. So would Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, Trendon Watford, Adem Bona, and/or Andre Drummond, depending on the matchup or situation.

Q: Is it safe to root for them again? — @G_Lyras

A: Yes. The Sixers are very entertaining. Maxey has elevated his game. Grimes is making pressure shots. Edgecombe is exceeding expectations. Oubre is playing better, and Bona plays with a lot of energy.

The Sixers have been entertaining in all four games. They’ll play the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It will be interesting to see how both teams adjust the second time around.

Right now, the Sixers are undefeated, and the expectation is they’ll improve as the season progresses. So, yes, it’s safe to root for them.