To appreciate the full extent of the uncertainty of the current moment in professional sports, you need to look at it from the perspective of a guy like Josh Richardson. With one year remaining on the contract extension he signed with the Heat after a breakout sophomore season, July of 2020 was supposed to mark the start of preparations for the most pivotal 12 months of his young career. The previous 12 had already been a whirlwind, beginning with the 2019 trade that landed him with the Sixers and sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. A new city, a new position, a nagging hamstring injury, and then. . .