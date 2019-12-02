Josh Richardson will miss his third straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring when the 76ers host the Utah Jazz tonight.
Richardson, who has started all 16 games in which he has appeared, said Friday that he had to exercise patience with the injury.
This will be the fifth game the shooting guard has missed this season. Richardson also missed home wins over the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs with right hip-flexor tightness. He then played two games before suffering the hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 97-91 win over the Sacramento Kings.
Richardson missed Friday’s game in New York and Saturday’s 119-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center. He is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 assists.
The Sixers also list guard Trey Burke as questionable with an upper respiratory illness. The team also said that Shake Milton is available after being on a G League assignment.
The Sixers (14-6) have won three in a row. Utah (12-8) is 5-5 in its last 10 games.