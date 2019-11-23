Guard Josh Richardson, who missed the 76ers previous two games with right hip flexor tightness, will return for tonight’s game against his former team, the Miami Heat, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Furkan Korkmaz, who replaced Richardson in the starting lineup the past two games, is out with a left ankle sprain.
Richardson is the Sixers third leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points.
Korkmaz is coming off a strong effort with 17 points in Friday’s 115-104 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs. He is averaging 9.5 points for the 10-5 Sixers.
In Friday’s game he sprained his ankle after landing on Marco Belinelli’s foot. Korkmaz was examined Saturday morning and is dealing with soreness, according to the Sixers.
For precautionary purposes, on the second night of a back-to-back, a Sixers official says the team is holding him out.
Korkmaz will be re-evaluated before flying on Sunday to Toronto, where the Sixers will play the Raptors on Monday.
In another injury note, Sixers second round pick Marial Shayok remains out for their G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats with a right quad contusion.