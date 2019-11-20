Guard Josh Richardson, who has started the first 13 games for the 76ers, will miss tonight’s game against the New York Knicks because of right hip flexor tightness.
Richardson was examined Wednesday morning. He will be re-evaluated Thursday.
The Sixers will play back-to-back home games this weekend, Friday against San Antonio and Saturday against Miami.
Richardson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists, shooting 31.3% from three-point range. He has also been an accomplished defender.
In addition, the Sixers announced that Marial Shayok suffered a right quad contusion in the Delaware Blue Coats’ G League game Tuesday and will miss Thursday’s game at College Park in Georgia.